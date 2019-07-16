Grant will get hundreds of kids exploring the Yakima River on kayaks, paddleboards and trails

This video will teach you to paddleboard Jayne Saunders of Idaho River Sports goes through the basics of stand-up paddleboarding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jayne Saunders of Idaho River Sports goes through the basics of stand-up paddleboarding.

A No Child Left Inside grant will allow 472 kids in the Benton City area to explore the Yakima River on kayaks, standup paddleboards and hiking trails.

Benton City was awarded a two-year grant of $25,000 in a Washington State Parks program to give children the opportunity to have outdoor experiences they might not otherwise have an opportunity to try.

The grant will pay for purchases of kayaks, paddleboards, paddles, life vests and a trailer, with Benton City contributing $18,030 in cash and materials, according to the Washington state Recreation and Conservation Office.

The money also will pay for transportation, leaders and program assistants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It will be the only outdoor programming not tied to team sports in Benton City, where 64 percent of the Kiona-Benton School District’s 1,500 students qualify for free and reduced-cost lunches.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission on Monday announced the award of $1.3 million in No Child Left Inside Grants for underserved youth.

The program, which is growing in popularity, had funding for only 16 percent of the $8 million requested statewide.