With a new Pasco branch, STCU will make it 3 for 3 in the Tri-Cities
Spokane-based STCU will open its third Tri-City branch in late 2019 or early 2020.
The credit union said Kennewick-based G2 Construction has begun site work on its 1 1/2-acre property at Road 68 Sandifur Parkway. The 4,600-square-foot branch will feature a drive-through and 24-hour ATMs.
ALSC Architects is the designer.
STCU entered the Tri-Cities market in November 2018 when it opened a branch in Kennewick’s Southridge area. A second branch followed two months later in Richland’s Queensgate area.
STCU said local membership doubled to 3,692 Benton and Franklin county members.
Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, attends school or worships in Washington or North Idaho.
With $3 billion in assets, STCU is the second-largest credit union in Washington after BECU (Boeing Employees Credit Union). Richland-based Gesa Credit Union is No. 5 with $2.2 billion in assets and Richland-based HAPO Community Credit Union is No. 7, with $1.75 billion. Kennewick-based TRI-CU Credit Union is No. 64, with $43.5 million in assets.
