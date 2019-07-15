With a new Pasco branch, STCU will make it 3 for 3 in the Tri-Cities

G2 Construction of Kennewick has begun work on STCU’s third branch in the Tri-Cities, at Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway in Pasco.

Spokane-based STCU will open its third Tri-City branch in late 2019 or early 2020.

The credit union said Kennewick-based G2 Construction has begun site work on its 1 1/2-acre property at Road 68 Sandifur Parkway. The 4,600-square-foot branch will feature a drive-through and 24-hour ATMs.

ALSC Architects is the designer.

STCU entered the Tri-Cities market in November 2018 when it opened a branch in Kennewick’s Southridge area. A second branch followed two months later in Richland’s Queensgate area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

STCU said local membership doubled to 3,692 Benton and Franklin county members.

Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, attends school or worships in Washington or North Idaho.

With $3 billion in assets, STCU is the second-largest credit union in Washington after BECU (Boeing Employees Credit Union). Richland-based Gesa Credit Union is No. 5 with $2.2 billion in assets and Richland-based HAPO Community Credit Union is No. 7, with $1.75 billion. Kennewick-based TRI-CU Credit Union is No. 64, with $43.5 million in assets.