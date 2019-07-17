RV industry veteran opens new sales and service business at Horn Rapids Business Center

Jim Godfrey, a long-time Tri-City RV professional, has opened Horn Rapids RV Service and Sales in Richland.

Tri-Cities RV industry veteran Jim Godfrey has opened Horn Rapids RV Service & Sales in north Richland.

The family owned business sells and services new and used recreational vehicles at 2541 Henderson Loop, off Highway 240 in Horn Rapids Business Center.

The business will sell Travel Light, Taxa Cricket and Mantis and NeXus RV lines.

Business hours are 8:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information, call 509-375-7577 or visit hornrapids.rv.com.