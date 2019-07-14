Local
Motorcylist dies in Highway 395 crash near Pasco
A 61-year-old man died Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle north of Pasco.
Randy Ross, of Billings, Mont., was headed north on Highway 395 about 12 miles north of Pasco when his 2010 Harley Davidson left the roadway a little before 10:30, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The motorcycle crashed and ended up in the median.
Ross died before he could be taken to a hospital, according to the WSP.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
