Kennewick man hurt escaping out a window of his burning house
A man was injured escaping a fire that burned through a Kennewick house about 6 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters from Kennewick and Benton County Fire District 1 arrived at 3303 W. Seventh Ave. to see flames coming from the house, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.
In the front yard was a 30-year-old man who needed medical attention.
A smoke detector had awakened him to find a rapidly spreading fire, and he broke out his bedroom window to escape.
He had cuts to his wrists and hands from going through the window and also had inhaled smoke. He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
Three other people got out of the burning house without injury, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.
Firefighters could not save the one-story, 1,200-square-foot house but kept the fire from spreading to other buildings on the property.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
