Kennewick man hurt escaping out a window of his burning house

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

A man was injured escaping a fire that burned through a Kennewick house about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters from Kennewick and Benton County Fire District 1 arrived at 3303 W. Seventh Ave. to see flames coming from the house, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.

In the front yard was a 30-year-old man who needed medical attention.

A smoke detector had awakened him to find a rapidly spreading fire, and he broke out his bedroom window to escape.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He had cuts to his wrists and hands from going through the window and also had inhaled smoke. He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

Three other people got out of the burning house without injury, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.

Firefighters could not save the one-story, 1,200-square-foot house but kept the fire from spreading to other buildings on the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.