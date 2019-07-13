One pedestrian killed, one injured when they’re hit by a truck while crossing in crosswalk

Here’s what the Washington State Patrol does The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington.

One pedestrian was killed and one injured when a truck making a turn hit them while they were in a crosswalk Friday night just west of Toppenish.

The Washington State Patrol said Joel M. Flores, 37, of Selah, Wash., was driving southbound about 11 p.m. on State Route 97 and made a right turn onto Fort Road. The two pedestrians were crossing in the crosswalk at the intersection and were struck by Flores’ Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Delis M. Mark, 64, of Goldendale, Wash., was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and died of his injuries at the hospital.

Matthew J. George, 42, of White Swan, Wash., was also taken to Virginia Mason. His condition was unknown Saturday morning.

WSP said drugs or alcohol were not a contributing factor in the incident, which is still under investigation. Charges are pending, WSP said.