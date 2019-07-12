Highway 12 crash sends three to Tri-Cities hospitals

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Three people were injured when a 17-year-old tried to turn off Highway 12 onto East A Street in Pasco Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Renee Williams, 17, of Kennewick, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla northwest on the highway when she attempted to turn west onto A Street about 2:45 p.m.

Her car was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driving southeast on the highway, according to WSP.

The state patrol blamed the crash on Williams’ failure to yield and planned to charge her with second-degree negligent driving.

Williams was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Sherry Rowe, 72, of Burbank, and her passenger in the Tahoe, Everett Rowe, 68, of Burbank, were taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.