A noxious weed is invading Candy Mountain. Volunteers are needed to stop it

Volunteer Dave Merriman holds a yellow star thistle found on Candy Mountain. Volunteers are needed to pull the noxious weed for the next few weeks. Courtesy Paul Krupin

Volunteers are needed to help tackle an invasive weed problem on Candy Mountain.

Volunteers will be hand pulling the noxious weed, yellow star thistle, from 7 to 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Sunday for the next few weeks, until the plant is eradicated.





Volunteers should come to the Candy Mountain Trailhead parking lot off Dallas Road on PR 669 Rd. The address is 71004 E. 669 PR N.E.

“These noxious weeds are a great concern,” said Friends of Badger Mountain project coordinator Dave Beach. “These plants have long spiny thorns, so bring heavy duty gloves, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.”





You also will need sun protection, drinking water, a snack and garbage bags. A small day pack or fanny-pack is useful to carry your extra clothes and supplies.

Then look for the volunteers working a little off the trail head. The group keeps moving in search of the weeds.

If you are hiking the trail those days, the group would welcome help dragging full bags of weeds back to the parking lot.





For more information contact Beach at davidbeach47@gmail.com.