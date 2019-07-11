Part of Richland’s GWay will be close all weekend for a basketball tournament

Look out for this NBA Supersonic legend at See3Slam NBA Supersonic legend Slick Watts will be at See3Slam tournament in Richland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NBA Supersonic legend Slick Watts will be at See3Slam tournament in Richland.

Plan to detour around part of George Washington Way this weekend because part of it will be closed for the See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.

From 6 p.m. Friday through about 7 p.m. Sunday the street will be blocked to traffic as a stretch of pavement is turned into basketball courts.

Traffic entering Richland from the south and traveling north on George Washington Way toward Swift Boulevard will need to turn off to the left at Jadwin Avenue.

Traffic heading south from north Richland will detour east at Swift Boulevard.

Businesses in that area, as well as Howard Amon Park and the boat launch, can be reached from Newton Street and Lee Boulevard.

The parking lot on Knight Street at John Dam Plaza also will closed.

Those coming to the tournament and related events — pancake breakfasts both mornings and an outdoor movie at dusk Friday — can use the Federal Building parking lot.

Learn more about the event at see3slam.com.