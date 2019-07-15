CBC is bringing the musical ‘Mamma Mia!’ to its outdoor stage

Sky (Prescott Davis) and Sophie (Hannah Evans) declare their love for one another during the song “Lay All Your Love on Me” from this scene of Mamma Mia! opening July 18.

Columbia Basin College’s Summer Showcase is staging a musical production of “Mamma Mia!” at the outdoor amphitheater starting July 18.

The showcase puts on one show every summer, and the performers are often a mix of community members and students.

This year’s play uses songs from ABBA to tell the story of a soon-to-be bride who wants to find out who her father is before her wedding.

Prescott Davis and Hannah Evans will be playing the lead roles.

The show runs July 18-20 and 25-27 at the Diane C. Hoch Outdoor Stage.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors and $5 for children up to 12 years old. You can purchase online, at the door, at the CBC Arts Center or at the phone number (509) 542-5531.