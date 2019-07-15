Local
CBC is bringing the musical ‘Mamma Mia!’ to its outdoor stage
Columbia Basin College’s Summer Showcase is staging a musical production of “Mamma Mia!” at the outdoor amphitheater starting July 18.
The showcase puts on one show every summer, and the performers are often a mix of community members and students.
This year’s play uses songs from ABBA to tell the story of a soon-to-be bride who wants to find out who her father is before her wedding.
Prescott Davis and Hannah Evans will be playing the lead roles.
The show runs July 18-20 and 25-27 at the Diane C. Hoch Outdoor Stage.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors and $5 for children up to 12 years old. You can purchase online, at the door, at the CBC Arts Center or at the phone number (509) 542-5531.
