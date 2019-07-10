Columbia Industries buying spree: It purchases its second Tri-Cities business in as many week

Columbia Industries of Kennewick is purchasing Paradise Bottled Water Co. to support its mission to provide services, including jobs and training, to people with disabilities in the Tri-Cities. The nonprofit disclosed last week it is also purchasing four Round Table Pizza restaurants. File

Kennewick’s Columbia Industries has agreed to purchase Paradise Bottled Water Co. from father-son owners Rick and Jordan Hays.

It is the nonprofit’s second business purchase in as many weeks.

Last week, Columbia Industries disclosed it has an agreement to purchase the four Round Table Pizza restaurants in the Tri-Cities. Both deals will close later this month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kennewick-based Columbia Industries said it will close a deal this month to purchase four local Round Table Pizza restaurants, including this location at 3300 West Clearwater Avenue, from Chuck Stack, a 30-year franchisee. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Columbia Industries will operate both commercial enterprises to support its nonprofit mission to serve people with disabilities with employment services, vocational and food service training, recreational opportunities and more.

Paradise Bottled Water is based in Kennewick and serves the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.

Columbia Industries already operates a commercial shredding business and information management business.