Columbia Industries buying spree: It purchases its second Tri-Cities business in as many week
Kennewick’s Columbia Industries has agreed to purchase Paradise Bottled Water Co. from father-son owners Rick and Jordan Hays.
It is the nonprofit’s second business purchase in as many weeks.
Last week, Columbia Industries disclosed it has an agreement to purchase the four Round Table Pizza restaurants in the Tri-Cities. Both deals will close later this month.
Columbia Industries will operate both commercial enterprises to support its nonprofit mission to serve people with disabilities with employment services, vocational and food service training, recreational opportunities and more.
Paradise Bottled Water is based in Kennewick and serves the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.
Columbia Industries already operates a commercial shredding business and information management business.
