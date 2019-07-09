Candidates for Tri-City school boards and city councils to speak at election forums

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Candidate forums are planned for the Aug. 6 primary election by the League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Here’s the schedule:

▪ July 10: Candidates for Kennewick School Board at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by candidates for Kennewick City Council. Forum is at the Kennewick School District Administration Center, 1000 4th Ave.

▪ July 17: Candidates for both Richland School Board and also Richland City Council at 7 p.m. Forum is on the HAPO Stage at John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ July 23: Candidates for Pasco City Council at 7 p.m. Forum is at the Pasco Police Department Regional Training Facility, 204 W. Clark St., Pasco.