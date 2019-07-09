Local
Candidates for Tri-City school boards and city councils to speak at election forums
Candidate forums are planned for the Aug. 6 primary election by the League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties.
Here’s the schedule:
▪ July 10: Candidates for Kennewick School Board at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by candidates for Kennewick City Council. Forum is at the Kennewick School District Administration Center, 1000 4th Ave.
▪ July 17: Candidates for both Richland School Board and also Richland City Council at 7 p.m. Forum is on the HAPO Stage at John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland.
▪ July 23: Candidates for Pasco City Council at 7 p.m. Forum is at the Pasco Police Department Regional Training Facility, 204 W. Clark St., Pasco.
