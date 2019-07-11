Local
Chaplaincy offers a Richland program on loss and guilt
Grief can take its toll on you. Here’s when to seek help
Chaplaincy Health Care plans a free webinar with national lecturer and author Deborah Grassman to discuss unmourned loss and unforgiven guilt.
Grassman will discuss what she calls “soul injury” and how to respond to it.
Her knowledge comes from working with more than 10,000 dying veterans over a 30-year career.
A 90-minute program will start at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at Chaplaincy Health Care, 1480 Fowler St., Richland. A 30-minute discussion will follow the presentation.
Comments