Chaplaincy offers a Richland program on loss and guilt

The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience "complicated grief."

Chaplaincy Health Care plans a free webinar with national lecturer and author Deborah Grassman to discuss unmourned loss and unforgiven guilt.

Grassman will discuss what she calls “soul injury” and how to respond to it.

Her knowledge comes from working with more than 10,000 dying veterans over a 30-year career.

A 90-minute program will start at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at Chaplaincy Health Care, 1480 Fowler St., Richland. A 30-minute discussion will follow the presentation.