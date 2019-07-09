Local
Fireworks planned for Tri-Cities Cancer Center 25th anniversary. Tickets on sale
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center in Kennewick will celebrate its 25th anniversary with fireworks, dinner, wine and live music on July 20.
The celebration will be 6 p.m. to midnight at Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland.
Music will be provided by Fastlane, an Eagles cover band.
Regular tickets cost $50.
Those who buy VIP tickets for $100 may enter the barrel room and main winery in Bookwalter, with access to a VIP bar and food line.
Money raised will provide cancer programs and services for patients, their families and the community.
Call the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation at 509-737-3413 to purchase tickets.
