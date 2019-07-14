Chills will sweeten movie nights by Kennewick’s new Fairchild Cinema

Tammi Payton is opening Chills Froyo & Custard in Kennewick at 2909 S. Quillan st., Suite 140, near Fairchild Cinema. Tri-City Herald

Tammi Payton had a pretty great idea when the new Fairchild Cinema began taking shape at Southgate, near her Canyon Lakes neighborhood.

She’d recruit her sister-in-law, who owns a pair of frozen yogurt shops in Northern Idaho, to expand to Kennewick.

Her sister-in-law would own the business and Payton would run it, retiring from a job that kept her on the road.

It would be a win-win.

But her sister-in-law had a different idea: Payton should open the business herself.

And that’s what she’s doing along with husband Dan.

Tammi and Day Payton, of Kennewick, are preparing to open Chills Froyo & Custard at 2909 S. Quillan St., Ste. 140, near Fairchild Cinema at Canyon Lakes.

Near new cinema

Chills Froyo & Custard is preparing to open at 2909 S. Quillan St., Suite 140, near Fairchild Cinema. It’s gotten the go-ahead from the Benton-Franklin Health District and is waiting for a final sign-off from the Kennewick Fire Department.

Fairchild Cinema is under construction and expected to open by mid-August.

The Paytons have invested about $180,000 in personal funds to lease the space and renovate it as a treat shop with a relaxed vibe.

They united three spaces, including a former gym, into a single eatery. WK Construction was the contractor. Baker Architecture designed the space.

The project included tearing up old concrete floors to access plumbing and installing a state-mandated grease trap that had Payton scratching her head. She said the Kennewick site will be an only child.

“This took so long to open, and the cost was more than expected. I think I’m one and done,” she said.

Chills boasts six frozen treat dispensers. Together, they offer a dozen flavors of frozen yogurt, custard, sorbet and acai bowls.

Chills will feature a rotating lineup of flavors, but one machine will always be dedicated Payton’s favorite: frozen custard. That machine will always offer chocolate and vanilla, she said.

Tammi Payton is opening Chills Froyo & Custard in Kennewick. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Customers will also be able to choose their toppings and frozen treat in a plastic cup. Staff will blend it into a treat she is calling the “Shiver.”

It will offer a full line of toppings, from fruit and sprinkles to syrups and candies.

Business hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Follow Chills progress on Facebook.

Bombing Range Brewing gets a sibling

▪ Dashia and Mike Hopps have opened The Dive, a new bar and restaurant, in the same complex as their brewery at 2000 Logston Blvd. in Richland.

The West Richland couple opened Bombing Range Brewing Co. in 2017.

The Dive occupies the spot vacated by Shrubb Steppe Smokehouse Brewery.

Follow the Dive on Facebook.