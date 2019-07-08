Fire guts RV outside West Richland senior center

West Richland Police Department

Fire gutted a motor home in West Richland on Saturday morning.

The RV was parked outside the West Richland Area Senior Center at 1:26 a.m. when it burst into flames.

The person inside made it out safely, and is now getting help from the American Red Cross, said officials with Benton County Fire District 4.

The RV was a total loss. However, firefighters were able to keep flames from spreading to a nearby tree and power lines.

Officials could not say what sparked the fire, and aren’t sure if they’ll ever know why because often vehicle fires burn up all the clues.

The West Richland Police Department’s Facebook post reminded people to check their homes and RVs to make sure they have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.



