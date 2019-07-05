Tri-Cities pet shelters see a surge of lost and scared animals as a result of loud fireworks

Take these steps to keep your pet safe during the loud July 4 holiday Here are some tips to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some tips to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday.

Animal shelters around the Tri-Cities experienced a large surge in missing and found pets following Independence Day.

July 5 is often one of the busiest days of a very busy season for the local shelters. It falls during “kitten season,” when cats that are not spayed or neutered start giving birth, and when many animals run away because they are afraid of the loud bangs of fireworks.

The Benton Franklin Humane Society had over 100 people walk through their doors Friday, along with many phone calls and Facebook messages from people looking for their pets.

The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter had around 90 walk-ins, and they picked up 17 lost animals. They expect people to continue coming in all weekend.





Both say this is a normal Fourth of July.

This pooch was reunited with its family after running away from the artillery-like display of fireworks that sent him running scared and confused into the streets of West Richland, the West Richland Police Department wrote on its Facebook page Friday. West Richland Police Department

Stray animals should be directed to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter if they are found within the limits of Pasco, Kennewick or Richland.

If you can keep the animal safe, file a found report. If you cannot keep it, you can surrender it to the shelter.

The animal will be held for three business days in order for the owner to pick it up. You can also post a picture of your missing animal on the local lost pet Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KPRlostpets/

The Tri-City Animal Shelter recommends having a safe and secure place for pets inside the house at all times, especially during storms or fireworks.

It is considered a nuisance by the city of Kennewick to allow pets to roam off your property without being at-heel or on a leash.