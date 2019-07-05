Water is knocked out at a Snake River park. You’ll have to bring your own

Onboard a jetboat going 80 mph on the Snake River Shay White of Meridian took us for a ride on the Snake River from Celebration Park to Swan Falls Dam in his racing jetboat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shay White of Meridian took us for a ride on the Snake River from Celebration Park to Swan Falls Dam in his racing jetboat.

No water is available at Windust Park on the Snake River in Franklin County.

A failed pump means no water is available for drinking or the restrooms at the Army Corps of Engineers recreation area on the north river bank south of Kahlotus.

The recreational vehicle dump station also is closed because of Monday night’s power outage in the area.





Corps maintenance and electrical employees have determined the pump must be replaced and had to be ordered, said a news released. It’s expected to take one to two weeks to repair.

Corps rangers arranged for some portable toilets so the park could stay open for visitors, said the release.

But visitors need to bring drinking water.

Rangers are reminding people that fires are banned at all Corps properties along the Snake River, except for Hood, Charbonneau, Fishhook and Levey parks.

Charcoal and propane grills are allowed in areas where fires are banned, as long as they are in designated facilities, said the release.

Fireworks also are banned.