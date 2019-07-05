Motorcycle rides, bounce house, aircraft flyover! That’s how these kids celebrate summer

“Partners and Pals” summer campers celebrate with a “Fun Day” thanks so sponsors and volunteers Everyone need a "Fun Day" sometimes and that is exactly what campers with the The Arc of Tri-Cities' "Partners and Pals" summer program got at the annual activity day at the Richland ORV Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Everyone need a "Fun Day" sometimes and that is exactly what campers with the The Arc of Tri-Cities' "Partners and Pals" summer program got at the annual activity day at the Richland ORV Park.

The Tri-Cities Radio Control Model Airplane Club (TCRCM) and the city of Richland Parks and Recreation Services are hosting their annual activity “Fun Day” for the ARC of Tri-Cities “Partners and Pals” Summer Camp for kids with developmental disabilities on Friday, July 12.

This activity-filled day will be conducted at the TCRCM flying site, located in the Horn Rapids Motorsports Complex on Beardsley Road.

The event will include continuous entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Activities will include radio-control airplane “trainer” flying by the ARC children and a qualified TCRCM instructor, a bounce house, a slip-n-slide, motorcycle rides, Washington State Patrol vehicle rides, ultra-light aircraft flyover by local members of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and a “candy dash” for the ARC Children to retrieve candy on the runway.

Bruce Heating and Air Conditioning Co. provides the financial support for the event.

Dozens of volunteers help to administer the events and serve the ARC children refreshments for a special day they will never forget.

The public is welcome to observe the event for the Children of the ARC.

Call 509-551-8768 or 509-438-1060 for additional information.