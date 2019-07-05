Local

Highlights from Pasco’s annual Grand Old Fourth Parade

By Tri-City Herald staff

Pasco Police Department
Pasco, WA

Here are some highlights from Pasco’s annual Grand Old Fourth Parade on Saturday courtesy of the Pasco Police Department.

HAPO Community Credit Union sponsored the downtown parade, which ran along West Sylvester St., 14th Avenue, and Clark Streets.

There were many other events at Memorial Park throughout the day, followed by the fireworks show at Gesa Stadium on Thursday night.

For more photos check out the agency’s Facebook page.

parade 1.jpg
Pasco Police Department

parade 2.jpg
Pasco Police Department

parade 9.jpg
Pasco Police Department

parade 5.jpg
Pasco Police Department

parade 11.jpg
Pasco Police Department

parade 3.jpg
Pasco Police Department

parade 12.jpg
Pasco Police Department

parade 4.jpg

  Comments  