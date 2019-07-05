Pasco Police Department

Here are some highlights from Pasco’s annual Grand Old Fourth Parade on Saturday courtesy of the Pasco Police Department.

HAPO Community Credit Union sponsored the downtown parade, which ran along West Sylvester St., 14th Avenue, and Clark Streets.

There were many other events at Memorial Park throughout the day, followed by the fireworks show at Gesa Stadium on Thursday night.

For more photos check out the agency’s Facebook page.





Pasco Police Department

Pasco Police Department

Pasco Police Department

Pasco Police Department

Pasco Police Department

Pasco Police Department