Fires spread to house and RV storage lot in Richland. Fireworks may be cause

Separate fires in Richland Thursday evening spread into a home and an RV storage lot.

Both fires are under investigation, with fireworks a possible cause of each.

A two-alarm fire that appeared to have started outdoors spread into a home at 1109 Benham Street about 7:30 p.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to the Richland Fire Department. Damage was extensive.

Just a few minutes before firefighters responded to the house fire, a fire started in a wildlands area on Tiger Lane that separates two neighborhoods in south Richland.

The brush fire spread into an RV and boat storage lot on Mark Court, damaging five recreational vehicles and travel trailers, said Fire Capt. Scott Clemenson. All were parked along the fence adjacent to the wildland area.

One RV was a total loss, with firefighters breaking out windows to fight the fire. Damage to two others was significant, Clemenson said.