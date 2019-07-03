Local
Richland gallery seeks artwork to honor women earning the right to vote
Gallery at the Park in Richland is calling for artist submissions for its upcoming show, “Herstory through Art.”
The exhibit opens February 2020 in honor of the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits the states and federal government from denying the right to vote on the basis of sex.
The exhibit will last all of February.
The Gallery wants to help celebrate women’s history through the medium they know best — the visual arts.
Items being sought include pieces that emphasize Washington state’s suffrage movement, but the call is open to general American women’s history up to the present day.
The deadline for submission is January 1, 2020.
Submit your work to herstoryart2020@gmail.com or contact Gallery at the Park at 509-943-9815 for more information on the guidelines. Those 14 years and older may participate. There is no entry fee.
