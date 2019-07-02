Long may she wave over Pasco

Take a look at this giant flag in the Tri-Cities Camping World in Pasco had a 40- x 80-foot U.S. flag raised on Tuesday. It is the largest flag in the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Camping World in Pasco had a 40- x 80-foot U.S. flag raised on Tuesday. It is the largest flag in the area.

About 50 volunteers came together Tuesday to keep a huge 40-foot by 80-foot U.S. flag off the ground while it was being raised on a flagpole at Camping World in Pasco.

The volunteers were from American Legion Riders Post 34, Pasco Police Department, Camping World, Pasco Fire Department, VFW Color Guard and the Boy Scouts of America-Blue Mountain Council.

