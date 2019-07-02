Wildfire near Highway 12 and I-182 causes traffic backups

A small fire caused traffic to back up along Fourth Avenue Tuesday morning Tri-City Herald

A small wildfire near Highway 12 is causing traffic to back up along Fourth Avenue in Pasco.

Pasco firefighters were called to the small blaze next to the highway that started shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday. They got it under control within 20 minutes but needed to block the on-ramp to eastbound Highway 12 for about an hour.

No buildings were threatened and no one was hurt.

Along with Pasco firefighters, the Washington Department of Transportation sent a water truck to help put out the fire.

Smoke was visible from Kennewick.