Columbia Park fireworks show will close the road near the golf course until Friday
River of Fire shoreline launch zone
Access to Kennewick’s Columbia Park will be restricted July 3-5 because of the River of Fire celebration by the Tri-Cities Water Follies Association.
Pyrotechnic professionals will be setting up the launch site for the fireworks display in front of the Columbia Park driving range, closing off the roadway and bike path for drivers, bicyclists and joggers.
Golfers can access the range from Edison Street or Columbia Center Boulevard.
River of Fire events begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. There will be a full day of activities, including food, performances and rides on the J&S Dreamland Express Train.
The day culminates in the fireworks display over the river starting about 10 p.m.
Admission for the day is $5 per car.
