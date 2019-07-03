Columbia Park fireworks show will close the road near the golf course until Friday

River of Fire shoreline launch zone Brian Parkhust of Western Display Fireworks provides an overview about this year's fireworks show for the River of Fire Independence Day celebration in Columbia Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Parkhust of Western Display Fireworks provides an overview about this year's fireworks show for the River of Fire Independence Day celebration in Columbia Park.

Access to Kennewick’s Columbia Park will be restricted July 3-5 because of the River of Fire celebration by the Tri-Cities Water Follies Association.

Pyrotechnic professionals will be setting up the launch site for the fireworks display in front of the Columbia Park driving range, closing off the roadway and bike path for drivers, bicyclists and joggers.

Golfers can access the range from Edison Street or Columbia Center Boulevard.

River of Fire events begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. There will be a full day of activities, including food, performances and rides on the J&S Dreamland Express Train.

The day culminates in the fireworks display over the river starting about 10 p.m.

Admission for the day is $5 per car.