Paving the way in Kennewick

Chip sealing Kennewick streets Workers for Columbia Asphalt & Ready-Mix have started the City of Kennewick’s approximate two-week annual chip seal maintenance program. Motorists may encounter delays up to 30 minutes during the work scheduled through July 19. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers for Columbia Asphalt & Ready-Mix have started the City of Kennewick’s approximate two-week annual chip seal maintenance program. Motorists may encounter delays up to 30 minutes during the work scheduled through July 19.

Workers for Columbia Asphalt & Ready-Mix in Wapato place a layer of oil and rock on part of East 43rd Avenue near Date and Gum streets as part of Kennewick’s annual maintenance program.

The project continues through July 19 on various Kennewick streets.

A second layer of oil will be added in a week to help keep the rock in place.

Drivers may be delayed up to 30 minutes during the work.

