Local
Surprise! It’s Magic Monday
Surprise! It’s Magic Mondays in July at John Dam Plaza
Magician Cecil Lewis grabs Fang, a spring snake, out of the air as audience member Lucy White, 10, recoils from the surprise of the prop launching from a basket with her playing card at the Magic Mondays event at John Dam Plaza in Richland.
Lewis of Post Falls, Idaho, is scheduled to perform at 9 a.m. every Monday in July on the outdoor stage.
There also will be presentations by the Academy of Children’s Theatre and Thrive Dance Tri-Cities this summer.
The youngster was at the event with her mother, Natalie White of Richland.
The program is being presented by Richland Parks and Recreation.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Comments