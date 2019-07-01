Surprise! It’s Magic Monday

Local

Magic Mondays in July at John Dam Plaza

Magician Cecil Lewis, of Post Falls, Idaho, performs his first of five Magic Mondays shows during the month of July at John Dam Plaza in Richland. By
Magician Cecil Lewis grabs Fang, a spring snake, out of the air as audience member Lucy White, 10, recoils from the surprise of the prop launching from a basket with her playing card at the Magic Mondays event at John Dam Plaza in Richland.

Lewis of Post Falls, Idaho, is scheduled to perform at 9 a.m. every Monday in July on the outdoor stage.

There also will be presentations by the Academy of Children’s Theatre and Thrive Dance Tri-Cities this summer.

The youngster was at the event with her mother, Natalie White of Richland.

The program is being presented by Richland Parks and Recreation.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

