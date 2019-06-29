Think you live in a smart community? Here’s why Prosser might be smarter

The ABCs of Washington state’s government Washington ratified its constitution in 1889 and created three branches of government modeled after the federal government: executive, legislative and judicial. Here is who serves in each branch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington ratified its constitution in 1889 and created three branches of government modeled after the federal government: executive, legislative and judicial. Here is who serves in each branch.

Prosser is one of 13 winners of the 2019 Smart Communities Award, given outstanding achievements in growth management planning.

The awards from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office were presented June 14.

Lisa Brown, director of the Washington state Department of Commerce, said the 2019 winners recognize that effective planning cultivates strong communities.

Prosser received a “smart vision” award for its work to address housing needs and student engagement in its 2018 comprehensive plan. Judges praised its outreach to ensure the community had a say in the final plan.

“The visioning process, and resulting plan, were exceptional at simplifying zoning, addressing housing issues head-on, eliminating 20-year deed restrictions and creating incentive policies for housing,” they said.

The other winners Bellingham, Blaine, Bonney Lake, Lakewood, Tacoma and Vancouver. The awards also honored Colville and its partners, Walla Walla and its partners, and Island County.