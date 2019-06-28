Hop on, partner

Partner N Pals celebrates its 25th annual horse riding day Volunteers help over 100 kids with developmental and physical disabilities enjoy the 25th annual Partner N Pals Horseback Riding Day in Richland at the Richland Riders Club on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Volunteers help over 100 kids with developmental and physical disabilities enjoy the 25th annual Partner N Pals Horseback Riding Day in Richland at the Richland Riders Club on Friday.

Volunteers help Diego Neri onto a horse during the 25th annual Partner N Pals Horseback Riding Day in Richland at the Richland Riders Club on Friday. The event is organized by The Arc of Tri-Cities, CH2M Hill and Jacobs Engineering Group. More than 100 kids with developmental and physical disabilities enjoyed a day of petting zoos, horseback riding, games, clowns and more. Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com/videos.