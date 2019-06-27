Local
WWII Navy WAVES veteran has the flight of her life
Altha Simmelink Perry, 96, crosses from the nose of a WWII Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress through a narrow passageway to get to her seat on Thursday at McCormick Air Center in Yakima.
Simmelink Perry got to fly on the plane from Yakima to the Tri-Cities.
The plane is part of the WWII Wings of Freedom Tour that is on display at Bergstrom Aircraft in Pasco Friday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is $15 for adults, and $5 for children under 12 years old.
Simmelink Perry was a member of the Navy WAVES and worked as a journalist in public relations at the Pasco Station Control Tower.
Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com/video.
