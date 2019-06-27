WWII Navy WAVES veteran has the flight of her life

WWII Navy WAVES veteran takes the flight of her life WWII Navy WAVES veteran Altha Simmelink Perry takes a flight on a vintage WWII Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress from Yakima to Pasco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WWII Navy WAVES veteran Altha Simmelink Perry takes a flight on a vintage WWII Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress from Yakima to Pasco.

Altha Simmelink Perry, 96, crosses from the nose of a WWII Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress through a narrow passageway to get to her seat on Thursday at McCormick Air Center in Yakima.

Simmelink Perry got to fly on the plane from Yakima to the Tri-Cities.

The plane is part of the WWII Wings of Freedom Tour that is on display at Bergstrom Aircraft in Pasco Friday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is $15 for adults, and $5 for children under 12 years old.

Simmelink Perry was a member of the Navy WAVES and worked as a journalist in public relations at the Pasco Station Control Tower.

