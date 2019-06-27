Local
Wildfire shuts down Kellogg Street, threatens buildings in Kennewick
A blaze next to a busy Kennewick street led to road closures while firefighters worked to keep it away from nearby businesses.
A fire ignited at the intersection of Kellogg Street and Deschutes Avenue shortly after 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The blaze threatened a nearby storage business.
To combat it, the firefighters closed Kellogg Street from Clearwater Avenue. Heavy smoke was also blowing across the road, making it hard to see.
Firefighters spent about an hour getting the fire under control. It didn’t damage any buildings or hurt anyone.
The cause is under investigation.
