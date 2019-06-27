Local

Wildfire shuts down Kellogg Street, threatens buildings in Kennewick

Kennewick, WA

A blaze next to a busy Kennewick street led to road closures while firefighters worked to keep it away from nearby businesses.

A fire ignited at the intersection of Kellogg Street and Deschutes Avenue shortly after 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The blaze threatened a nearby storage business.

To combat it, the firefighters closed Kellogg Street from Clearwater Avenue. Heavy smoke was also blowing across the road, making it hard to see.

Firefighters spent about an hour getting the fire under control. It didn’t damage any buildings or hurt anyone.

The cause is under investigation.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

