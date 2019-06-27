Local

Patiently taking turns during Experience Healthcare

Mid-Columbia teens Experience Healthcare at Kadlec in Richland

Director of Nursing Nancy Dahlberg explains about a week-long Kadlec Regional Medical Center program designed to give Mid-Columbia teen students firsthand experience in a variety of healthcare careers. By
Delta High student Emily Gabel, left, is cocooned in a lifting device while her schoolmate, Naomi Perez, carefully lowers her onto a training room hospital bed Thursday.

The students were taking turns practicing safe lifting of patients during an Experience Healthcare activity sponsored by Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

A group of three dozen teens from around the Mid-Columbia are participating in the weeklong summer camp program to learn more about health care career opportunities.

Zoe Goodman of Hanford High School and Pasco High student Gabriel Nunez, far right, watch and wait their turns.

