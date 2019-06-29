Local

10 restaurant inspections lead to five failures

The Benton-Franklin Health District’ released results of 10 restaurant inspections conducted by its food safety team during the week of June 15-21.

Five resulted in failure.

Health inspectors regularly inspect more than 1,000 retail food establishments serving the public for compliance with regulations meant to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

Those receiving 35 or more of the more serious violations on routine inspections are slated for follow-up, as are those that receive 10 or more points on follow-ups.

Call 509-460-4205 for information.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Double Dragon, 3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 18, routine, (70 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Fruta Rayada El Rey #2, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 18, routine, (35 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Los Volcanes Panaderia y Lonches, 502 Ninth Ave., Benton City, June 18, routine, (70 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Wendy’s, 930 George Washington Way, Richland, June 19, follow-up, (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Wendy’s, 7003 Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 19, follow-up, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Restaurants not needing re-inspection

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1102 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 19, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St., Kennewick, June 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Orange Julius DQ (Mall), 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 18, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

Pho Le Vietnamese Cuisine, 320 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick, June 19, follow-up, (10 red, 0 blue)

Subway #41199, 6607 W Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 19, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

