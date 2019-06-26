Tri-Cities is under a severe thunderstorm watch

Lightning safety tips from National Weather Service Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this fun and informative video from the National Weather Service in Missoula so that you will learn how to be safe! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this fun and informative video from the National Weather Service in Missoula so that you will learn how to be safe!

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Mid-Columbia, including the Tri-Cities, through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Possible thunderstorms could bring large hail, gusty winds and heavy rain showers, according to the National Weather Service.

The possibility of showers and thundershowers Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Cities was 30 percent, increasing to 70 percent in the evening, according to the weather service forecast.

A red flag fire warning also was issued until midnight.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Any lightning-sparked fires could spread quickly in the dry grass of the Mid-Columbia, unless rain showers help extinguish them.

People should go indoors as soon as they hear thunder, advises the weather service.

If a building is not available, a hard-topped metal vehicle can provide some protection.

If neither a building nor car is nearby, avoid open areas and also stay away from isolated tall trees, towers or utility poles. Lightning tends to strike taller objects, whether a tree or a person standing in a field.

Stay away from metal, such as wires and fences. that can conduct electricity from a lightning strike.