This is the mess that the Southridge seniors made of the Kennewick High gym

A group of 20 Southridge High School seniors allegedly got into the The Lions Den at Kennewick High School on June 6 and a left a mess inside and outside of the gym.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department
A group of 20 Southridge High School seniors allegedly got into the The Lions Den at Kennewick High School on June 6 and a left a mess inside and outside of the gym.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department
A group of 20 Southridge High School seniors allegedly got into the The Lions Den at Kennewick High School on June 6 and a left a mess inside and outside of the gym.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department
A group of 20 Southridge High School seniors allegedly got into the The Lions Den at Kennewick High School on June 6 and a left a mess inside and outside of the gym.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department
A group of 20 Southridge High School seniors allegedly got into the The Lions Den at Kennewick High School on June 6 and a left a mess inside and outside of the gym.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department
A group of 20 Southridge High School seniors allegedly got into the The Lions Den at Kennewick High School on June 6 and a left a mess inside and outside of the gym.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department
A group of 20 Southridge High School seniors allegedly got into the The Lions Den at Kennewick High School on June 6 and a left a mess inside and outside of the gym.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department
A group of 20 Southridge High School seniors allegedly got into the The Lions Den at Kennewick High School on June 6 and a left a mess inside and outside of the gym.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department