McDaniel Arena dedication honors longtime fair and rodeo volunteer

McDaniel Arena dedicated at Benton County Fairgrounds Matt McDaniel, son of longtime Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo volunteer Dan McDaniel, talks about his father at a dedication ceremony for the McDaniel Arena at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.

Dan McDaniel, longtime fair volunteer and Benton Franklin Fair Association Board of Directors member, stands with family members in the Sun Downs racetrack rodeo arena at the Benton County Fairgrounds following a ceremony naming the arena in his honor.

About 50 people gathered Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the sign and bronze plaque in his honor to recognize his contributions to the fairgrounds and the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo.

