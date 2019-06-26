It’s starting to look like road resurfacing season in Kennewick

Watch chipsealers in action in Boise Ride along with an Ada County Highway District crew as they resurface roads in East Boise in August 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ride along with an Ada County Highway District crew as they resurface roads in East Boise in August 2015.

The city of Kennewick will resurface dozens of stretches of road beginning July 1.

The city asks drivers to slow down and be patient during its annual chip seal maintenance program, which continues through July 19.

The $570,000 project will treat nearly 13 miles of arterial streets within city limits. Columbia Asphalt & Ready Mix is the contractor.

Crews will place oil and rock, then sweep the surface the following night. A week after the initial placement of the chip seal, crews will apply a second coat of oil to hold rock in place.

Drivers are advised to leave extra time, as traffic could be delayed. The schedule could change for inclement weather.

Call 509-585-4419 for more information, or visit go2Kennewick.com. The schedule is below for online readers.



