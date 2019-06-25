Local

Watch for thunderstorms in the Tri-Cities. Fire danger is high

By Tri-City Herald staff

Know your thunderstorm types

Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.
Summer thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon or evening in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.

Fire danger is rated as high in the Mid-Columbia, but any thunderstorms may come with rain showers to reduce the chance of lightning-sparked fires spreading.

The weather service forecasts just a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the Tri-Cities from 11 a.m. Wednesday through the afternoon.

But by evening the chance increases to 50 percent.

Temperatures will be cooling from highs in the 80s Tuesday to highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday.

