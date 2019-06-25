Local
Watch for thunderstorms in the Tri-Cities. Fire danger is high
Summer thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon or evening in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
Fire danger is rated as high in the Mid-Columbia, but any thunderstorms may come with rain showers to reduce the chance of lightning-sparked fires spreading.
The weather service forecasts just a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the Tri-Cities from 11 a.m. Wednesday through the afternoon.
But by evening the chance increases to 50 percent.
Temperatures will be cooling from highs in the 80s Tuesday to highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday.
