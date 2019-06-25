Local
Updated: Water restored to south Richland after emergency shutoff
A stormwater project on Leslie Road prompted an emergency water shutoff in south Richland Tuesday morning.
Service was restored by about 10:30 a.m.
Residents of the Willowbrook Heights neighborhood near Mattis Drive say they lost water at about 8:15 a.m.
Hollie Logan, Richland spokeswoman, said crews had scheduled a valve shut off during the project. That shutoff was expected to affect about a dozen residences, which had been notified.
However, crews were forced to shut off water to more residences than expected when they realized there was an issue with a pressure regulator.
The city advised that water pressure could be lower as the system comes back on.
The fire department was notified of the shutoff. It has secondary resources and options to respond to emergencies, Logan said.
This post has been updated to indicate water is restored.
