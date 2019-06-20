Local
Firefighters battling wildland fire south of Kennewick
Firefighters are working to protect homes from a wildfire that started south of Kennewick Thursday.
A wildland strike team and a structure protection team were called to the fire near the intersection of Toothaker Road and Meals Road near Hover Park.
Benton County Fire District 1 crews are being joined by others from throughout the region. They are requesting BNSF send in train cars designed to help fight fires along the nearby rails.
The wind-driven wildfire is burning in heavy fuels.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.
