Firefighters battling wildland fire south of Kennewick

Firefighters are working to protect homes from a wildfire that started south of Kennewick Thursday.

A wildland strike team and a structure protection team were called to the fire near the intersection of Toothaker Road and Meals Road near Hover Park.

Benton County Fire District 1 crews are being joined by others from throughout the region. They are requesting BNSF send in train cars designed to help fight fires along the nearby rails.

The wind-driven wildfire is burning in heavy fuels.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.