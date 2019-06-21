Here’s your chance to see what it was like to be a World War II flying ace

The 2018 Wings of Freedom tour The Wings of Freedom tour flew into Pasco in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wings of Freedom tour flew into Pasco in 2018.

The Wings of Freedom tour, featuring iconic World War II bomber and fighter aircraft, is stopping in Pasco next week.

The planes include a B-17 Flying Fortress, a B-24 Liberator, a P-40 Warhawk, a B-25 Mitchell and a P-51 Mustang.

Visitors will be able to explore them inside and out. Flights also will be available.

Walk-through tours are available from 2 to 5 p.m. June 27 and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-30. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger. No reservation is needed.

A 30-minute flight aboard the B-17 or B-24 is $450 per person and B-25 flights are $400. “Stick time” in the P-40 starts at $2,200 and $2,400 for the P-51 Mustang. To reserve a flight, call 1-800-568-8924 or book online at cfdn.org.

The event is at Bergstrom Aircraft, 4102 N. Stearman Ave.