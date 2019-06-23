Nine restaurants fail health inspections for June 8-14

Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.







The Benton-Franklin Health District’s Food Safety Team inspected 28 establishments that serve food to the public the week of June 8-14.

Nine establishments earned failing marks and nine earned perfect scores.

Routine inspections with 25 or more of the more serious red points are scheduled for follow-up inspections.

It takes only 10 red points to trigger a re-check after a failed routine inspection. Inspections are unannounced and typically take place during an establishment’s regular business hours.

Direct questions or concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.

Past inspections are available on the health’ district’s new website healthspace.com/Clients/Washington/Benton-Franklin/Web.nsf/home.xsp

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Ethos Bakery & Cafe, 2150 Keene Road, Richland, June 12, routine (80 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper raw meat handling procedures, raw meat improperly stored, improper shell egg handling practices, improper cold holding.

Ethos Bakery & Cafe, 2150 Keene Road, Richland, June 14, follow-up (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper shell egg handling practices, improper cooling procedures.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (Caterer), Event, June 11, follow-up (10 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Fresh Out The Box, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, June 11, routine (70 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures for hot holding, improper cold holding.

Love Curry Indian Cuisine, 5025 N. Road 68, Pasco, June 12, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Neighbors BBQ (Caterer), 2140 Wine Country Road, Prosser, June 8, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 12, follow-up (10 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities.

S & S Hospitality, Inc. #001 (Caterer), Event, (dba, CG Public House and Catering), Pasco, June 11, routine (65 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding.

Taqueria El Sazon, 2226 W. Court St., Pasco, June 12, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Restaurants not needing re-inspection

Between The Buns #0170 (Cart), Event, Prosser, June 8, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Botanas Locas El Solesito, LLC, 102 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, June 10, routine, (5 red, 3 blue)

Boys & Girls Club MAC, 20 N. Benton St., Kennewick, June 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)





Carl’s Jr. #141, 1026 N. Colorado St., Kennewick, June 12, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)

Casa Mia, 2541 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, June 11, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Cascade Crust #0257 (Mobile), Event, Prosser, June 8, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Collegium Cafe, 3525 E. A St., Pasco, June 13, routine (20 red, 5 blue)

Cousin’s Restaurant, 4605 N. Road 68, Pasco, June 12, routine (15 red, 5 blue)

Gold’s Gym, 151 N. Ely St., Kennewick, June 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)





KSD Keewaydin Discovery Center, 125 S. Conway Place, Kennewick, June 11, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Lazy River Bites & Brews, 4033 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, June 13, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

Orchard Elementary School, 1600 Gala Way, Richland, June 12, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)





Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 1804 W. Court St., Pasco, June 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Phoenix High School, 1315 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, June 12, follow-up ( 0 red, 0 blue)

Sacajawea Elementary School, 535 Fuller St., Richland, June 13, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)





Sammy’s Meat Market (Meat), 201 N. Third Ave., Pasco, June 11, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

Sammy’s Meat Market (Store), 201 N. Third Ave., Pasco, June 11, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

T/C Commissary Kitchen (Commissary), 104 S. Tacoma St., Pasco, June 14, routine (0 red, 5 blue)