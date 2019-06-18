I-82 bridge at Umatilla reopens Wednesday after $11 million renovation

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

The Oregon-bound Interstate 82 bridge reopens Wednesday after a two-year project to replace the aging deck of the Columbia River span.

The Washington Department of Transportation said Oregon-bound traffic will be diverted back onto the rebuilt bridge sometime Wednesday afternoon.

The eastbound lanes were detoured to the Washington-bound bridge while the older span was repaired and received a new deck. It had been classified as structurally deficient.

The bridge was supposed to reopen last fall. On Tuesday, the Department of Transportation said additional steel repair work forced a delay because crews weren’t able to pour new concrete on the bridge deck until spring.

Drivers should expect delays as crews complete minor repairs and remove the median barriers from the westbound bridge.

Both bridges should be fully open by the Fourth of July.