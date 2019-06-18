On deck for Richland’s new bridge

Concrete girders being set for Richland’s Duportail Bridge A Lampson International crane with a boom of 375-feet and a capacity to lift up to 1,100 tons has started setting the concrete girders for the new $38 million Duportail Bridge project in Richland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Lampson International crane with a boom of 375-feet and a capacity to lift up to 1,100 tons has started setting the concrete girders for the new $38 million Duportail Bridge project in Richland.

Construction workers spent Tuesday morning placing wooden forms and steel reinforcing bars over the 50 concrete girders on five spans of the new $38 million Duportail Bridge across the Yakima River in Richland.

The project, which includes installing a 42-inch water main and other utilities, will give motorists a link between central Richland and the Queensgate area.

Work began in March 2018 and is expected to finish in summer 2020.

Apollo Inc. of Kennewick is the general contractor.

