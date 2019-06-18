Local
On deck for Richland’s new bridge
Concrete girders being set for Richland’s Duportail Bridge
Construction workers spent Tuesday morning placing wooden forms and steel reinforcing bars over the 50 concrete girders on five spans of the new $38 million Duportail Bridge across the Yakima River in Richland.
The project, which includes installing a 42-inch water main and other utilities, will give motorists a link between central Richland and the Queensgate area.
Work began in March 2018 and is expected to finish in summer 2020.
Apollo Inc. of Kennewick is the general contractor.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Comments