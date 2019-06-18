Downtown facelift for new cake studio

See what these bakers are cooking up in Kennewick Layered Cake Artistry is the newest business moving into downtown Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Layered Cake Artistry is the newest business moving into downtown Kennewick.

Employees from Aden Masonry in Kennewick work from scaffolding outside a historic building at 117 W. Kennewick Ave.

It’s the new location of Layered Cake Artistry, owned by sisters Elena Gavin and Concetta Gulluni.

The women currently lease space a couple blocks away at the Red Mountain Commercial Kitchen.

Their new bakery, consulting rooms and demonstration kitchen will move into half the building being renovated. The other half will be leased.

The facelift includes a new entrance.

