This West Richland fire was so hot, crews had to bring down the roof to snuff it out
A West Richland home was destroyed by fire Sunday morning, but two young men and three dogs got out alive.
Firefighters had to bring in a backhoe to the house at 4516 Everett near Bombing Range Road to pull the roof down to put the fire out completely, said Chief Bill Whealan of Benton County Fire District 4.
The cause was still under investigation Monday.
Some fireworks stored for the upcoming holiday ignited, but it is not known if they started the fire or just created a hot spot inside, Whealan said.
One of the young men in the house got out on his own.
The other was found by a passerby who stopped at the fire and went around the house knocking on the windows. He found the second young man, who also escaped from the burning house, Whealan said.
The owner was not home when the fire started, but was reunited with her dogs when she arrived home.
The fire, which was reported at 11 a.m. burned a car parked in the carport. Firefighters were able to move a motor home parked next to the house and it had only minor damage, Whealan said.
The residents are now staying with family.
The house was insured, but GoFundMe donations are being accepted to help with immediate expenses. Go to gofundme.com/f/terri-rullman.
Benton County Fire District 4 was helped— both at the fire and by filling on other District 4 calls — by the Richland Fire Department, Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 2, Hanford Fire Department, Pasco Fire Department, Franklin County Fire District 3, West Richland Police Department, West Richland Public Works and Tri-City Chaplaincy.
