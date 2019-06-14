There’s less BBQ in the Tri-Cities, at least for a while. All 3 Dickey’s close

A sign on the door of the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in Kennewick says the location is temporarily closed due to a change of ownership. There’s a similar note for customers at all three Dickey’s locations in the Tri-Cities. Tri-City Herald

There is a little less barbecue in the Tri-Cities today, after all three Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations closed up shop.

A note taped to the door of the Kennewick franchise said the restaurants are closed temporarily because of a change in ownership.

It doesn’t say when they will reopen or who the new owners will be.

“Thank you for your patience and we look forward to servicing you Authentic Texas-Style Barbecue shortly!” reads the note.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Kennewick, Pasco and Richland locations were owned by Dan Pelfrey and his wife Heather.

Dan Pelfrey couldnt’ be reached about the closure. Public court records show a $24,000 lien was filed earlier this year against the limited liability company and the Pelfreys by EBF Partners LLC.

Dan Pelfrey opened the third local edition of Dickey’s BBQ Pit in Pasco in 2018. The Texas native combined his love of authentic barbecue and entrepreneurship to bring the Dickey’s brand to the Mid-Columbia. Tri-City Herald Wendy Culverwell

The Pelfreys had moved to the Tri-Cities when he got a job with Lamb Weston. But when he was laid off, they took his severance money and opened the first Dickey’s franchise in Kennewick in 2014.

The born-and-bred Texan was motivated by childhood memories of Dickey’s barbecue. The franchise serves brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, turkey, polish and spicy cheddar sausage, along with numerous side dishes.

After it was popular in the area, he opened a store at Queensgate in Richland in 2015 and then leased a spot on Burden Boulevard for the third restaurant.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Pasco Tri-City Herald File

The Pasco store opened last year and became the center of the operation, offering space for events, and to train new employees.

In all, they employed about 42 people between the three outlets. It’s unclear whether the employees will stay with the new owners.