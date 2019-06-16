Local
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is turning 25. Take a tour
Tri-Cities Cancer Center 25th Anniversary
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center plans an open house June 20 for its 25th anniversary.
The theme is Family Game Night, with board games planned.
Participants also can tour the center’s campus, learn about cancer prevention and early detection, and hear a panel discussion on the importance of collaboration in healthcare.
The open house is planned in conjunction with Kadlec Hematology and Oncology Clinic, which is on the center’s Kennewick campus. Kadlec is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
The event is 5 to 7 p.m. at 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.
Comments