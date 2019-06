Cross fox spotted near Pasco Photographer Mike Callian recently spotted this cross fox near its den in a field outside of Pasco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photographer Mike Callian recently spotted this cross fox near its den in a field outside of Pasco.

The fox gets its name from the dark band of fur down its back that’s crossed by a horizontal stripe that stretches across its shoulders.

