Patient sues Richland hospital over claims of deceptive ‘hidden fees’ for emergency care

A patient at Kadlec Regional Medical Center has filed a lawsuit after being charged what he said was a hidden fee for going to the emergency room.

Stephen Bradford has asked the court to certify the lawsuit as a class action case to include any patient charged an emergency room fee on top of specific charges for the treatments and services.

The case would include patients treated at Kadlec’s emergency rooms in Richland or Kennewick in the last four years.

The lawsuit, which has bounced between federal court and Benton County Superior Court, claims Kadlec charges emergency department patients a fee ranging from $257 “Level 1” care to $2,437 for “Level 5” care.





The fee is calculated after the patient is released and is based on a hospital formula that is not disclosed, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that the fee is unfair, deceptive and unlawful.

It says the fee is not disclosed when a patient arrives at the emergency room.

Knowing there will be a “surcharge” for the emergency room could be a substantial factor in a patient’s deciding to stay for treatment or to seek less costly care elsewhere or to skip treatment, the lawsuit said.

Kadlec said in its initial response filed in U.S. District Court that it does not bill “surcharges,” but it does charge “facility fees.”

Surcharge vs. facility fee

Washington state Department of Health defines facility fees only in connection with stand-alone health care clinics but says they are used to cover building, electronic medical records systems, billing and other administrative and operational expenses.

The lawsuit said that all emergency room patients are given a consent form to sign at the emergency room, but it lacks any meaningful pricing information. It makes no mention of specific pricing, including the fee for using the emergency room.

The fee also is not disclosed on Kadlec’s website, on signs at the emergency room or during the in-person registration process, the lawsuit said.

When Bradford went to one of Kadlec’s emergency departments in April 2017, he was billed $7, 845, which included a Level 4 emergency room fee of $1,425. The lawsuit did not disclose the reason for the emergency room visit or treatment given.

The itemized bill listed the charge only as “HC ED Level 4.” It was one of 19 charges on the bill, according to the lawsuit.

Bradford says he should only be required to pay charges for specific services rendered.

Kadlec denies hidden fees

Kadlec denied allegations that fees were hidden, according to in its initial response to the lawsuit.

It said that it gave Bradford a 30 percent discount on it emergency department visit because he was paying himself rather than relying on insurance.

That reduced his bill from $7,845 to $5,131. He still owes $2,105, which includes interest, Kadlec said in court documents.

Bradford also visited the emergency room about seven months later and again received a 30 percent self-pay discount on a bill that was initially $4,195. He still $3,043 for the visit, which includes interest, according to Kadlec.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Benton County Superior Court and then moved to federal court by Kadlec.

Bradford ‘s attorneys asked to have the case moved back to Benton County Superior Court, which Kadlec did not oppose.

On June 6, U.S. Judge Sal Mendoza Jr. ordered the case be returned to Benton County.